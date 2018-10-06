Petition launched over Brockholes Brow killer driver

The families of two girls killed in a crash on Preston's Brockholes Brow are backing an petition against their killer's appeal.

Mohamed Salman Patel was jailed for six years for causing the deaths of Shelby Maher, 17, and Rachel Murphy, 23, through dangerous driving.

He hit the girls as they were crossing the road on Preston's Brockholes Brow, and was later revealed to have been sending text messages just moments before the crash.

Patel, 26, of Carham Road, Blackburn, is now reported to have lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence, prompting the petition.

The petition states that the appeal "has come at a time when both families are still trying to come to terms with their loss."

It can be found on the petitions24 website, and so far has been signed by 230 people.