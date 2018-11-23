Perverted Chorley school caretaker Philip Royle published fantasies of “incestuous and sadistic acts” against children

A school caretaker who engaged in depraved online chats about youngsters has been given a suspended jail term.

Philip Royle, 38, who worked at Balshaw Lane Primary School in Chorley, published sick fantasies involving youngsters during Skype conversations with other people.

Philip Royle

Police received intelligence that a person using Chatstep - a social media platform that describes itself as “free, private & beautiful group chat” - had uploaded an indecent image on December 19, 2016.

It was traced to Royle’s IP address - a unique number assigned to all devices when they connect to the internet.

READ MORE



On October 16, 2017, police raided his home on Beaconsfield Terrace, Chorley. He was not present, but police found him working at Balshaw Lane Community School and escorted him off the premises.

Meanwhile, computer equipment was seized and 38 images were found, which were a mixture of Category A - the most serious - B and C, and extreme pornographic images. He had also engaged in obscene chats.

Royle, who was reported missing earlier this year, admitted six counts of publishing an obscene article, and making indecent images of children.

Helen Gregson, headteacher at Balshaw Lane Community Primary School, previously said none of the offences related to pupils at the school.

Read more: Scout leader jailed for child sex offences



Former teaching assistant convicted of child sex offences

