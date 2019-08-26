A man has been sentenced over a string of sexual offences involving a child.

William Russell John Charnock, 22, committed the offences in Brindle, Chorley, but now lives in Shorrock Lane, Blackburn,

Pervert who tried to groom a 12-year-old girl in Chorley jailed

He was jailed for 28 months by Judge Beverley Lunt after pleading guilty to seven counts of attempting to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity, facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of distributing indecent images.

The images included 494 still and 137 moving indecent images.

The judge imposed a 10 year sexual harm prevention order to protect the public and he must sign the Sex Offender’s Register.