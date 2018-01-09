Pervert had vile images of children, chicken and fish

Have your say

A notorious paedophile has been caught with vile images of children and animals.

Andrew Galeney was found with images of children being abused and extreme pornography depicting a person having sex with a fish and a chicken.

Galeney, aged 54, of Riversleigh Avenue, Lytham, had previously caused a furore when he was arrested in front of the Crimewatch television programme cameras for similar offences.

A judge also complained when he sentenced him in 2008 to 32 months imprisonment that he wanted to give Galeney six years, but could not because of a loophole in the law as he had pleaded guilty.

At the time of those offences Galeney had been living in Beacon Lodge, Ribbleton, Preston, and had used public computers in two Preston libraries to share horrific images sex images of young boys.

In addition he had used an internet terminal at Preston railway station to swap fantasies with another paedophile in Canada and was caught after the Royal Canadian police tipped off British police.

Galeney today pleaded guilty to five charges of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, some at the highest level of depravity.

He also admitted one offence of possessing a prohibited image of the child and one offence of possessing extreme pornography.

The images were found when police seized mobiles phones belonging to Galeney at his home in Lytham.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said category A images of children, the most indecent, had been found in Galeney's possession.

Galeney had previous similar convictions and was on an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order from a crown court.

Brett Chappell, defending, who said his client had co-operated completely with the police investigation and pleaded guilty immediately, asked for pre-sentence reports on his client.

Galeney was given unconditional bail to appear on February 7 for sentence at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.

As he left the dock Galeney wiped away tears and said: "I'm so sorry."