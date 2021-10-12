Person 'threatened with machete' during robbery on train travelling between Preston and Chorley

The victim and a man boarded a train at Preston railway station at around 5.30am on Tuesday, August 31.

Shortly after taking a seat, the man sat next to the victim before telling them he had a machete that he would use if they didn't comply.

The man then proceeded to demand the victim's bank cards and PIN numbers, which police said they did hand over due to fear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the man and the victim got off the train at Chorley railway station following the robbery.

Today (October 12), detectives released CCTV images of a man they believe "may have information which could help their investigation".

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 51 of 31/08/21

Do you recognise this man? Police believe this man may have information which could help their investigation following a robbery on a train between Preston and Chorley (Credit: British Transport Police)

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.