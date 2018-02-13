Perjury driver who 'swapped seats' is found guilty

A man who lied his friend had been driving at the time of a serious road smash in Blackpool has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court also found defendant Matthew Harrison, 28, of Moor Road, Chorley, guilty of dangerous driving.

Harrison denied swapping seats with pal Dominic Shepherd after the crash and claimed Shepherd had been driving at the time of the accident, which left an 18-year-old pedestrian with serious fractures.

Shepherd, 45, of Stratfield Place, Leyland, admitted perverting the course of justice, having told police the truth the following day.

Victim Andrew Sanderson was thrown into the air “like a rag doll” when the Audi the men were travelling in struck him on Talbot Square, Blackpool.

He was in a coma for a week after suffering a fractured skull, haematoma and broken hip, and spent three weeks in hospital.

A doorman at the Flying Handbag nightclub saw the Audi skid around the corner, with Harrison at the wheel, moments before the accident.

The men will be sentenced on March 2.