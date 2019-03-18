Penwortham teenager abducted at knifepoint, stabbed in face and dumped at industrial park in Preston

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was abducted and stabbed in the face in Preston.

The terrifying attack happened on Walton Avenue, Penwortham at about 10.15pm on February 28 and left the victim with "serious, life-changing injuries".

It is believed the 18-year-old victim was forced into the back of a silver BMW estate car at knifepoint before being driven to an industrial estate off Longridge Road in Preston.

The teenager was then attacked by a group of men who slashed him across the face with a knife before leaving him tied up in Roman Way Industrial Estate.

He was found a short time later by a lorry driver, who called for help.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the abduction and assault.

Detective Sergeant Jerry Sturgess, of Chorley CID, said: “We are appealing for information following this vicious attack.

“The victim received immediate hospital treatment but will have serious, life-changing injuries.

“We believe there will be someone, or several people, who have information about this incident, including the movements of the car and its occupants, and we would urge them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Three men, aged 26, 30 and 32 from Preston, have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

All three have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting log number 1572 of the February 28.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.