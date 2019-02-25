Penwortham schoolgirl, 14, assaulted by "hooded man with long, straggly hair"

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been assaulted on her way to school in Penwortham.



The child had been walking along Rawsthorne Road, close to the junction with Mornington Road, at 8.25am when a man approached her.

The girl said the man grabbed her wrist and tried to kiss her, before striking her across the face and knocking her to the ground.

Lancashire Police have released a description of the man and are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The man is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, clean shaven with long grey straggly hair and wearing a black hooded top.

"He man last seen running away from the scene in the direction of Lawrence Road.

Parents have been informed and students advised to be vigilant after a pupil was attacked on her way to Penwortham Girls' High School on Monday, February 25.

"Extra patrols have been deployed in the area and people are advised to be extra vigilant."

Parents of children at Whitefield Primary have also been informed and Year 5 and 6 pupils given guidance on staying safe.

A spokesman for Whitefield Primary said: "We have had a telephone call from Penwortham Girls High School this morning to inform us that one of their pupils has been attacked on the way to school this morning by an unidentified male.

"We have no further details at present however please speak to your children tonight about their safety if they are travelling to and from school on their own.

"We have been in to the Year 5 and 6 classes today to speak to the children about staying safe and to be extra vigilant."

If anyone sees a man matching the description of the assailant they should call 999 otherwise call 101 or email 8436@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 0263 of 25 February.