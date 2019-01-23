Penwortham school ramps up security after incident near school grounds

A Penwortham school is ramping up its security after an incident near the school grounds on Monday.



All Hallows Catholic High School in Crabtree Avenue will install additional fencing along the school's perimeter after problems with anti-social behaviour.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Chris Horrocks revealed that the school has been the target of anti-social behaviour by teenagers who have been excluded from other schools.

According to the letter, an incident close to school grounds on Monday, January 21 prompted the school to take immediate action.

After consulting with the neighbourhood policing team, the school took the decision to reinforce its perimeter with extra fencing.

Mr Horrocks said that teenagers from outside the school have been disrupting the school community since September.

He said: “Following an incident which occurred off the school site on Monday, January, 21 we have acted swiftly and efficiently, in conjunction with local police officers, to address concerns over the behaviour of local teenagers.

“This thorough evaluation convinces us that our practices and procedures are effective in safeguarding pupils.

"However we have taken the decision to further strengthen our perimeter fencing at the front of school to increase security of the site.”

The security improvements are to be completed during February half term.

Mr Horrocks added: “I would like to thank my colleagues for their actions in supporting our young people in the face of some of the recent challenging circumstances.

“The behaviour of our pupils both inside and outside the classroom remains outstanding and our entire school community should be proud of the high standards they achieve on a daily basis.

“School staff will continue to work with police to address the behaviour of a small minority of young people over whom we have little influence.”

Police have been approached for comment.