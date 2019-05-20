Penwortham Police appeal for information about Papa John's assault again

Have your say

Officers are keen to trace a group of women who may have witnessed the crime.

Detectives investigating an assault close to a Penwortham takeaway are appealing for witnesses once again.

Papa Johns

Officers say that "at around 12.10am on April 28, a man in his 20s left Papa John’s on Liverpool Road.

"As he walked away he was attacked by two men.

"The victim suffered a broken leg and swelling to his face.

"He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment."

Police initially appealed for information about the attack in April, and following a further appeal two men were identified and are assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives are keen to trace several women believed to have been in Papa John’s around the time of the offence who told staff about the assault.

Det Con Dominic Webster, of Preston CID, said: “While we have identified two men in connection with our enquiries, we are keen to find a group of women we believe were in the takeaway before the assault took place.

“It is thought the group saw what happened and can help with our investigation.

“If this was you, please come forward and contact police.”

Anybody with information can contact police on (01257) 246173 or email, quoting log number 0016 of April 28.