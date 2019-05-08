Penwortham police appeal for help in identifying two men in connection with a violent assault in Papa John’s last month

Detectives have released images captured on CCTV of two men connected with a violent assault on a man in a Papa John's restaurant in April.

Lancashire police have appealed to the public for help identifying two men they believe are connected with an attack last month that left a Penwortham man with a broken leg.

The first man that police want in connection with the assault.

At around 12:10 am on Sunday, April 28, a man in his 20s was brutally attacked as he walked away from Papa John's on Liverpool Road.

Police initially appealed for information about the attack last month, and officers are now keen to identify these men, pictured, in connection with the attack.

Det Con Dominic Webster, of Lancashire Police, said: “Do you recognise these men? We want to speak to them after a man was attacked in Penwortham."

The second man that police want to identify in connection with the assualt.

He assured the public that: “any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anybody with information can contact police on (01257) 246173 or email, quoting log number 0016 of April 28.