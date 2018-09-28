Penwortham man faces charges involving 11-year-old schoolboy

A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences against a young schoolboy.

Michael Andrew Brade, of Stone Croft, Penwortham, Preston, is accused of the attempted rape of an 11-year-old boy.

The allegation dates back to a period between September 2016 and May 2017.

The alleged young victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Brade was also charged with three charges of sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy, which relate to a similar period.

In addition, the 51-year-old defendant is also accused of two further counts of causing or inciting a youngster under 13 to engage in sexual activity with him.

Brade is now due to make his first appearance before a bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court on a date to be set.