Penwortham man Billy Burgess stabbed homeless man living in tent

A man has been jailed for eight and a half years after stabbing his girlfriend’s ex partner, who was homeless and living in a tent.

Preston Crown Court heard the victim, Lee Woods, was living in a tent on some open land behind Bargain Booze in Penwortham when his ex-girlfriend came to see him on the afternoon of Tuesday August 14, last year.

Her then boyfriend, William Burgess, 34, of Higher Croft, Penwortham, turned up on his bike and was angry.

The victim had known him for about 25 years and they used to be friends.

Burgess shouted about how much he loved his girlfriend - then ran at him and stabbed him to the left side of his body, before riding off on his bike.

He received a one inch stab wound to his torso.

Burgess later left a threatening voicemail message on victim’s phone in a fake Liverpool accent two days later.

He was found guilty after a trial of causing grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation.

