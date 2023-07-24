Brian Gore The Magician, 72, performed his last show last Saturday with a Punch and Judy act at an event in Cheshire. Having been a children’s entertainer for over four decades performing tricks such as pulling rabbits and doves out of a hat and being a prestigious member of the Inner Magic Circle – a very high rank amongst the secretive magician’s club in London, he decided the time was right to retire and enjoy spending time with his family and nine grandchildren.

From sharing a stage with Paul Daniels, performing close up magic for Tony Blair when he was Prime Minister, to entertaining at children’s party’s, schools and galas for decades, and having an iconic Punch and Judy act recognisable all over the UK, news of his retirement has seen an influx of letters and gifts to his house thanking him for placing smiles on children’s and adults faces alike. However, none of this would have been possible had he and his wife Gail not given up their grocery store in Longridge at the time so he could pursue his passion.

Brian Gore The Magician, 72, from Penwortham, performed his last show last Saturday with a Punch and Judy act at an event in Cheshire. He has been entertaining for the past 40 years and has worked with the likes of the late Paul Daniels and even saved a Sir Tom Finney goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian, who has two sons and two daughters, told the Post: “I met Paul Daniels when he was at the height of his career when I was helping him on stage at Winter Gardens in Blackpool. He was my inspiration. My uncle Jack at the time also showed me a magic trick and would not disclose how he had managed it so this peaked my curiosity and I caught the bug. Off the back of this I started doing the odd magic trick for family and friends and it snowballed from there. My wife Gail and I then took the decision to sell the shop so I could take this on full time.”

Such is his talent for magic, he was offered to do cross channel magic but turned it down and was also invited into the elite Blackpool Magicians Club where he will continue to stay even after retiring. He has been a much loved public figure who’s talent and skill has washed over generations of people who still remember him today and even once saved a Sir Tom Finney penalty after PNE finished football practice.

He added: “I saved a Tom Finney goal when I was 14. I call it a blind save as I closed my eyes. Not many can say they saved a Tom Finney goal. I went home floating that night.