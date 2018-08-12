Pensioners among those arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in Rochdale flat

Six people, including two pensioners, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a flat.

Paramedics alerted Greater Manchester Police after being called to a report of an unresponsive man at a property on Palatine Street in Rochdale at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

When officers arrived they discovered the body of a man in his 50s inside the property.

A murder investigation was launched and two men, aged 49 and 43, and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Sunday a 70-year-old man and two women, aged 69 and 47, were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

All six remain in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we now have a further three people in custody bringing the total number of arrests to six so far.

"However, our investigation does not stop here and we would continue to urge the public to get in touch with any information they have.

"You might have seen or heard something untoward or suspicious and have yet to come forward to police.

"Any information could prove vital in finding those responsible for this man's death."

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 8797 or 07387 705768 quoting incident number 2204 of 11th August or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.