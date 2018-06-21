Pensioner conned out of cash by bogus police officer

An elderly man was conned out of thousands of pounds by a man posing as a police officer

The victim was called by a man who said he was from the fraud squad and to ring back on 999. The line was kept open and the victim was told someone had been fiddling with bank account and he needed to go and withdraw the money and leave it outside his house.

The money was collected by a woman described as Asian, who was driving a grey/silver transit type van with black writing on the side which said 'super dial'.

The victim, an 81-year-old man from Hyndburn, was conned out of £7,900.

The scam follows a similar pattern to frauds elsewhere in the country.

Sgt Charlotte Alldritt, said: “The victim in this case is clearly very upset and it serves as a timely warning to others to be aware that there are people out there who will prey on others and who can come across as very professional. There are examples in other parts of the country where people have lost large amounts of money by falling foul of similar scams.”

If you think you have been a victim of fraud please contact police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Anyone with information about this case should call police on 101 quoting log number 0238 of June 21st.