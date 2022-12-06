Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Morrisons supermarket in Preston as motorists urged to ‘be aware of resulting congestion’
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car near the Morrisons supermarket in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 1:13pm
Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian near the Morrisons in Mariners Way at around 10.40am on Tuesday (December 6).
Officers controlled the flow of traffic following the incident as emergency services worked at the scene.
“The pedestrian has suffered injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Please be aware of congestion at the location and plan your route accordingly.”