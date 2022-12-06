Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian near the Morrisons in Mariners Way at around 10.40am on Tuesday (December 6).

Officers controlled the flow of traffic following the incident as emergency services worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pedestrian has suffered injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A crash closed a Mariners Way near the Morrisons supermarket in Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Google)

“Please be aware of congestion at the location and plan your route accordingly.”

The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries is not yet known.

Advertisement Hide Ad