Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry on A59 in Langho

A pedestrian was killed in Langho after they were hit by a lorry on the A59 Longsight Road.

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday (December 29) following reports of a serious collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on the A59 Longsight Road, near to the junction with the Rydings.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced dead at scene.

The road was closed for around two hours while specialist officers attended.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision on the A59 Longsight Road at Langho.

“A man has died and first and foremost our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support them.

“We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 693 of December 29.