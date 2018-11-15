Pay up or go down: Judge orders benefit shame Leyland cabbie to pay back £20,000 he was not entitled to

A taxi driver who claimed around £20,000 in carer’s allowance for looking after his disabled son - while working full time - must pay back his ill gotten gains.

In what was a seven year fraud, Avacab driver George Henderson, was found by a financial investigation to have benefitted to the tune of £21, 052.46.

During a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Preston Crown Court, Judge Philip Parry ordered the 58-year-old driver to pay back £20,945.86 to the authorities by February 14 next year, or else he will face seven months in prison in default.

Henderson was in receipt of Carer’s Allowance on the basis that he was caring for his son for 35 hours or more each week, but investigators from the Department for Work and Pensions found he was working as a taxi driver full time.

His adult son, who has disabilities and mental health issues, did not live with him but has almost daily contact with him.

Henderson, of Merlin Grove, Leyland, denied the offences, but was found guilty after a trial of failing to disclose information to the Department for Work and Pensions, to make a gain for himself of Carer’s Allowance from August 2, 2010, to November 27, 2016.

The overpayment amounted to £19,506.20.

Earlier this year he was given 32 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and a curfew.