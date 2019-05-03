Parbold murder probe: Victim named locally

Detectives investigating a murder at Parbold believe they may have identified the victim, who has now been named locally.



Police were called around 5.25pm on Wednesday, May 1, after the body was found in a wooded area off Parbold Hill.

Police at the scene in Parbold Hill

The death is being treated as murder and an enquiries are on-going.

Yesterday evening, detectives investigating the incident revealed they believed that had identified the victim, and although an official identification process has not yet taken place, the victim has been named by several people on social media as teenager Alex Davies, who went missing from Parbold in the early hours of Monday morning.

Alex's employers, Home Bargains, made a social media post following a Lancashire Police update regarding the victim's identity.

The Skelmersdale store wrote: "We are all aware of the latest police update and appreciate all the attention our previous post achieved.

"Through respect for Alex's friends and family we have no further comments at this time. Thankyou to each and every person who shared and helped in any way they could - Everyone at Skelmersdale Home Bargains."

A cause of death has yet to be established and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.