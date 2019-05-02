Parbold murder probe: Victim believed to be local man in late teens

Detectives investigating a murder at Parbold believe they may have identified the victim.



Police were called around 5.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 1) after the body was found in a wooded area off Parbold Hill.



The death is being treated as murder and an enquiries are on-going.

The area where the body was found. Picture Google Maps

Related: Police pictured at the scene of suspected murder



The victim is believed to be a local man in his late teens, although a formal identification has yet to be carried out.



A cause of death has yet to be established and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.



Detective Chief Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Following enquiries we now believe that we now know who the deceased is and we are in the process of contacting the family. My thoughts are with them at this desperately sad time.



“We remain at the relatively early stages of our investigation and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.



“Furthermore, if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or any unusual behaviour in the area in recent days, please come forward.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1153 of May 1st or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Police investigation launched after body found in woods in Parbold