Parbold murder probe: Teen set to appear in court today on murder charge

A teenager is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of an 18-year-old found dead in the woods a day after he was reported missing from home.



The body of Alex Davies, from Skelmersdale, was discovered by a walker in a wooded area off Parbold Hill in Parbold, Lancashire, at around 5.25pm on Wednesday.

Flowers left close to the scene where Alex was found

He had last been seen in Station Road, Parbold, on Monday afternoon and was reported missing the following day.

He had been attacked so brutally that police were initially unsure of the victim's gender or age. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds and asphyxiation, police said.

On Friday, a 17-year-old from Chorley was arrested in connection with Alex's death, and was yesterday (Sunday) charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court, sitting at Preston Crown Court, today.

The family of Alex have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major investigation Team (FMIT) said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of every member of the team that have worked on this inquiry are with Alex’s family and friends at this exceptionally tragic and difficult time.



“I am aware of the huge impact this crime has had on the community of Parbold, but I am heartened at the way that same community has pulled together and been so respectful to Alex, his family and to my officers who have been out trying to find the evidence that we need.



“While a youth has been charged our enquiries will still continue in the Parbold and Chorley areas and I would urge you to continue supporting the investigating officers.



“If you have any information that you think may be relevant, no matter how small, please let us know by calling 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Alternatively you can submit information through the major crime web portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119S01-PO1