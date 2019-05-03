Parbold murder probe: Social media tributes pour in for 'lovely, polite and helpful young lad' Alex Davies

Tributes have begun to pour in for a "lovely, polite and helpful young lad" at the centre of a "horrific" murder probe.



Alex Davies, 18, was reported missing from home in Skelmersdale on Tuesday, April 30. His body was found in a field on Wednesday, May 1, near to the Miller and Carter steak house in Parbold.

As police continue to piece together their investigation into his murder an outpouring of grief has flooded social media.

Sarah Michelle Carr wrote on facebook: Condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him. Am I right in thinking he helped out in the British Heart Foundation shop downstairs? If it is him he was a lovely, polite and helpful young lad. Truly devastating.

Simon Driscoll posted: Sarah Michelle Carr - If you mean the Concourse shop, yes as I used to work in there with him.

Hayley Haskayne posted: This is so sad so sorry for him and his family.

Heather Tither posted: RIP young man - condolences to his family and friends.

Karen Jolley posted: RIP - thoughts and prayers to your family and friends - my heart breaks for them, hope the killer is found and justice is served to this poor man's family.

Lynn Bushell posted: God bless you Alex and I hope they catch the person responsible for your death. My thoughts are with you and your family at this sad time.

Rose Winstanley Ne Feeley posted: Tragic. Heartbreaking for family and friends. Hope they get the culprit soon.

Hayley Kay posted: Rip to the poor lad and sending thoughts to the family. Devastating. Hope the person responsible is caught quickly xx

Shortly after he went missing, Alex' boss at Home Bargains, Gerard Boylan said: "He's an energetic, kind and helpful lad, who loved working with customers.

"He's not a shy bloke, and is the type of person who would talk to anyone.

"He's a brilliant lad."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3rd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.