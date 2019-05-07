Parbold murder probe: Floral tributes grow at scene of teen's horrific death as investigation goes on

A shrine of flowers and heartbreaking tributes has taken shape close to where a teenager was found dead in Parbold, ahead of a 17-year-old’s court appearance on a murder charge.



The body of 18-year-old Alex Davies was found in woodlands in Parbold Hill on Wednesday, May 1.

Floral tributes have been laid

The Skelmersdale teenager was last seen on Monday April 29, near to the railway bridge in Station Road, Parbold.

Police say he had been stabbed and suffocated.

A 17-year-old from Chorley is due to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow after being charged with Alex’s murder.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, had been arrested last Friday evening and was subsequently charged after a weekend of questioning by detectives.

Tributes laid close to the field where Alex was found

Despite a murder charge being made, police are continuing their investigation and are appealing to the public for any information, and are keen to view motorists’ dashcam footage from the Parbold Hill area on the day Alex was last seen alive.

If you have any information that you think may be relevant, no matter how small, please let Lancashire Police know by calling 101 quoting log reference 0460 of May 3 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”