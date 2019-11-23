Pair wanted in Lancashire murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a Lancashire woman are appealing for information to find two men wanted in connection with her death.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, and Dean Qayum, 20 , both from the Blackburn area, are wanted by police following the murder of Alison McBlaine.

Alison McBlaine died in hospital following the incident. Picture: Lancashire Police

Miss McBlaine, 36, died on Thursday (November 21) in hospital following a serious collision around 7.45pm on Tuesday (November 19) on Whalley Banks, Blackburn at the junction with Pearson Street.

Police believe a car, a Fiat Punto Grande, deliberately mounted the pavement before colliding with Miss McBlaine, and a second pedestrian, a man aged 26 from Blackburn. He also sustained serious injuries.

The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street, Blckburn with significant front end damage. Attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

Two men initially arrested by police and a third person arrested by officers on Friday, November 22, remain in custody.

Detectives now want to speak to Connolly and Qayum in connection with Miss McBlaine’s death and are warning anyone hiding them they will be arrested.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Connolly and Qayum are wanted in connection with this extremely serious offence.

“They know police want to speak to them and I believe they are being harboured in and around the Blackburn area at this time.

“I would warn anyone who is protecting them, or helping to hide them, that we will identify this during our investigation and they will also be arrested and prosecuted.

“My thoughts and those of the team engaged on this inquiry remain with Alison’s loved ones, in particular her 12-year-old son Reagan. I would urge anyone with information about what has happened, or knows where Connolly and Qayum are, to do the right thing – please come forward and speak to police immediately.

“We will not stop in our efforts to find both men and I would urge the public to help us find those responsible for this brutal and callous attack.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0915 of November 20 or through the Major Incident Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E09-PO1

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.