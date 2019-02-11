Pair branded 'Chorley's dumbest criminals' after police catch them bragging online

Have your say

A pair of suspected car thieves have been branded 'Chorley's dumbest criminals' after apparently boasting of their crimes online - to police.

Police in Chorley gave chase to a stolen vehicle on Saturday night before the driver and his passenger dumped the car and made off on foot.

Police recovered this stolen car after a chase through Chorley on Saturday night.

According to police, the pair ditched the car before hopping over garden fences in a desperate bid to escape arrest.

The stolen vehicle was recovered soon after, but the suspects had managed to get away.

But investigating officers later stumbled across a revealing Facebook post.

Boasting to friends online, the man appears to brag about his escaping arrest earlier in the evening.

Next to a picture of two muddy pairs of trainers, the man smugly belittles police for not catching him and his accomplice.

But the comment was soon picked up by police.

In a post that has since gone viral, officers replied to the self-incriminating boast with their own bit of banter.

PC Craig McCabe replied awarding them "the prize for Chorley’s dumbest criminals".

The officer also revealed that he had found a hat that allegedly belongs to the suspects.

"Unfortunately, the two in the car didn’t really want to hang around for a chat and ran off, hopping over garden fences", said PC McCabe.

"Now, you might have been slightly better than me at garden hopping, but luckily, your hat fell off!

"Which will of course contain your DNA!"

Police did not confirm whether action against the suspect has been taken