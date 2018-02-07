Paedophile who had vile pictures of children was also caught with extreme images involving a fish and a chicken

A notorious paedophile persuaded a court to vary the terms of his sexual harm prevention order so he could use the internet to "look for a job".

But just weeks later Andrew Galeney - who previously hit the headlines when he was arrested in front of the Crimewatch TV cameras - was caught with vile images of children and animals being abused.

He was found to have downloaded images onto two phones of children being abused and extreme pornography depicting a person performing sexual acts with a large fish and a chicken.

Galeney, 54, now of Riversleigh Avenue, Lytham, but formerly of Beacon Lodge, Ribbleton, Preston, was caged for 26 months by Judge Robert Altham during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

He admitted guilty to five charges of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, including three movies and an image at a level deemed the most serious in law.

He also admitted one offence of possessing prohibited images - hand drawings - of a child, and one offence of possessing extreme pornography.

The court heard Galeney handed over a mobile phone on August 24, after calling police to come to his property over concerns for his mental health and wellbeing.

The prosecutor said: "In an interview he admitted he was responsible for the images. He said he downloaded them from various sites and had accounts set up in different names from his own."

Defending, Virginia Hayton said Galeney wished the order had never been varied, due to the temptation to use the internet.

She said he was "relieved to go to prison" and added: "To his credit he contacted police fearing for his safety and was concerned about his mental health because he knew he was committing offences.

"He has been living a lie, giving false names to people he tries to befriend because he doesn't want them to know the real Mr Galeney."

Galeney, a former admin worker, was previously jailed in 2008 for 32 months after he used public computers in two Preston libraries to share horrific images of young boys.

In addition he used an internet terminal at Preston railway station to swap fantasies with another paedophile in Canada and was caught after the Royal Canadian police tipped off British police.

In a previous case, Galeney admitted to police he fantasised about murder and torture.

At the time outraged parents revealed he was living 100 yards from a children's playground.



