Owners say The Stork Inn 'will be closed until further notice' after major fire near Lancaster

The Stork Inn in Conder Green "will be closed until further notice" after a huge fire engulfed the building.

Emergency services were called to a fire which had broken out at The Stork Inn on Corricks Lane at 5.21am today (January 28).

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene, and firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets to tackle the blaze.

The owners of The Stork Inn have issued a statement on social media stating that the pub "will be closed until further notice" as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson said: "As many of you have seen we have had a major fire at The Stork this morning.

"As a result we will be closed until further notice.

Five fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are still at the scene.

"No persons were involved with the fire and nobody has been injured.

"We would like to thank Lancashire fire and rescue for the hard work they have put in this morning.

"Thank you all for your support and we hope to be open again in the not to distant future."

The building has not yet been fully extinguished, but Lancashire Fire and Rescue service have confirmed that the blaze is now under control.

Plumes of thick black smoke filled the surrounding area as a result of the fire. (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

READ MORE: Stork Inn fire: Emergency services rush to incident at Conder Green near Lancaster

READ MORE: Fires crews tackle blaze at historic Stork Inn near Lancaster as images show huge fire engulfing roof

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We've still got five engines at the scene and two aerial ladder platforms.

"The fire in under control and crews are trying to reduce the chance of any further damage to the building."

Lancashire police also remain at the scene to assist with road closures on Corricks Lane.