Owner of Preston pub Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite charged with punching customer
Police and ambulance crews were called to Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite, formerly Barnery’s Bar, in Church Street in the early hours of Monday morning (October 2).
It was reported that a man in his 60s had been knocked out with a punch and taken to hospital for treatment.
The bar’s owner, James Peoples, 36, was arrested and taken into custody. He has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The assaulted customer has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Barney’s Bar, Church Street, Preston, at 1.17am on October 2 to a report of assault.
“Officers attended and found that a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
“James Peoples, 36, of Dodgson Place, Preston, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on October 3.”