News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway

Owner of Preston pub Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite charged with punching customer

A Preston bar owner has been arrested after allegedly punching one of his customers.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and ambulance crews were called to Sylvester’s Bar & Soul Suite, formerly Barnery’s Bar, in Church Street in the early hours of Monday morning (October 2).

It was reported that a man in his 60s had been knocked out with a punch and taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bar’s owner, James Peoples, 36, was arrested and taken into custody. He has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The bar's owner James Peoples, 36, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was arrested and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harmThe bar's owner James Peoples, 36, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was arrested and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
The bar's owner James Peoples, 36, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was arrested and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Most Popular

The assaulted customer has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Barney’s Bar, Church Street, Preston, at 1.17am on October 2 to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

“James Peoples, 36, of Dodgson Place, Preston, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on October 3.”