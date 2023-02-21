Officers from the Wyre Task Force and Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the address after receiving information from the community.

A large cannabis factory containing 406 plants was discovered after police entered the address.

The electricity to the premises had also been bypassed.

A large cannabis factory containing 406 plants was discovered after police raided an address in Catterall (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No suspects were present when officers entered the address, but police said their investigation was ongoing.

“Whilst no arrests were made, significant disruption was conducted and investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Drugs are a blight on local communities, and they destroy lives.”

Police said their investigation into the cannabis farm was ongoing (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information about possible criminal activity, call police on 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/PCgzK.

Always call 999 in an emergency.