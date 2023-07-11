Officers carried out a drugs raid at an address in the Broadgate area after receiving information from the community.

Over 200 cannabis plants were found spread across five rooms when police entered the property.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed, police said.

Officers carried out a drugs raid at an address in the Broadgate area of Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No arrests have been made but the force said enquiries were ongoing.

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Local Policing Team, said: “The cultivation of cannabis causes misery for local communities and often funds serious and organised crime.

“Tampering with electricity supplies to power these cannabis farms is really dangerous.

Over 200 cannabis plants were found spread across five rooms (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“It can have lethal consequences for those living in neighbouring properties.”

He added: “We’re determined to continue to crack down on those involved in cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious, like screened-off windows, unusual amounts of heat coming from a property and strange smells or sounds to get in touch with us.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.