1,112 knives have been taken off the streets of Lancashire during a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seven-day operation resulted in 239 arrests across the county – 11 of these arrests had knives seized directly.

Between Monday 13th and Sunday 20th November, the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (VRN) worked with partner organisations, including Lancashire Constabulary, to conduct a variety of tactics to prevent knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Operation Sceptre. the police visited 32 schools, carried out 44 weapon sweeps in intel-led locations and carried out 289 stop and searches – 30 of which led to an arrest and 6 recovered a knife.

Knives seized in crackdown

Alongside these enforcement tactics, education and prevention plays a key part in the VRN’s approach to tackling knife crime. 99 schools took part in knife crime education talks which involved highlighting the dangers of carrying a blade and urged students to realise that those who carry knives are in the minority.

Chief Inspector Dave Oldfield said: “If you think you need to carry a knife because everyone else does, then you’re wrong. It is important to remember that most people do not carry knives.”

“However, we have seen the impact knife-related incidents here in Lancashire have had on people’s lives and the wider communities, and our aim is to prevent further devastation by educating people from an early age about the dangers of knife carrying and getting involved in violent crime.”

British Transport Police's PD Ash at Blackpool North Train Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preventing knife crime is complex which is why as a VRN we work with a wide range of organisations to approach the challenge with a variety of methods. We will continue working closely with our partners in the NHS, local authorities, police, prisons and education amongst others to ensure that every opportunity is being taken to make our communities and streets safer.”