As the dangerous driver who took her life is jailed, Rachel Murphy's mum has released this devastating statement.

Mohmed Patel has been jailed for six years

Helen Lefferty said: “Rachel was 23 years old, she was just starting out in life. When I was told that Rachel had been killed I couldn’t believe it, my world ended at that point. I just wanted to be with her, I wanted to die so I could be with her. She shouldn’t have died, she was too young to die.

“I am constantly thinking what she is doing. She should still be here with her family. I still look for her outside playing football, I still look for her at the local shop. I worry about her all the time. I still think she is here and often go to my phone to ring her. I can’t accept she is gone.

“Rachel’s brother Adam, six, pines for her, he misses her terribly. He talks about Rachel on the way home from school. He says that she is thirsty and we have to buy a drink and leave it on her grave.

“I cannot explain what trauma this accident has caused. Our lives have been completely devastated by the actions of the driver of that car on that day. We will never forget Rachel.”

