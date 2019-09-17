Operation Sceptre: Just some of the shocking knives handed in at Preston Crown Court

Have your say

Lancashire Police has revealed some of the knives handed in as part of a week-long amnesty campaign.

Dozens of knives have today (Tuesday, September 17) been seized at Preston Crown Court as part of Operation Sceptre.

Some of the knives handed in at Preston Crown Court

The campaign is part of a wider strategy aimed at preventing knife crime that will include test purchasing and presentations at local schools.

Operation Sceptre: Lancs Police urge public to surrender knives and blades during week-long amnesty

During the campaign, which runs all week, the public can surrender weapons without fear of repercussions.

A police spokesman said the knives pictured are a "collection of implements surrendered by people entering Preston Crown Court".

Further weapons were also collected on Moor Park and Ribbleton Park.

More knives handed in at Preston Crown Court

"These were all hidden and found by staff dedicated to the weapon sweeps," said the spokesman.

Amnesty bins for weapons are located outside Preston, Chorley and Ormskirk police stations.

If you have any information on anyone committing knife crime in Lancashire or are concerned about a relative or friend who may be carrying a knife, call police on 101 or report it online or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.