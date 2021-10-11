Operation Hunter: These are seven of the most wanted people in Lancashire

Nine people were wanted as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme launched by Lancashire Police in July to snare the county's criminals who try to evade capture.

Following an appeal on October 6, two men have been arrested.

Reece Murgatroyd, 22, of no fixed address, was wanted on prison recall and on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested at an address in Padiham on October 10 on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an investigation of harassment and stalking in Morecambe.

The man has since been released with no further action at this time following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Officers are now continuing to appeal for information about the seven people below.

If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of October 6.

1. Andrew Durnion Wanted on recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery. Durnion, 32, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool has been wanted since September 2nd after breaching the terms of his licence. The public are advised that he is not to be approached as is known to be violent, but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing. Durnion is described as 6ft 2in tall of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Samuel Madine Wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool. Madine, 33, of Dickson Road, has been wanted since July following the assault. He is described as 5ft 11in tall of stocky build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. As well as Blackpool Madine has links to Bispham and Fleetwood. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Joel Ludlum Wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Ludlum, 26, of Kime Street, Burnley is wanted on recall to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary as well as on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and an allegation of an assault. He is described as around 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair and beard with a distinguishing neck tattoo. As well as Burnley Ludlum has links to Accrington and Pendle. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. Adam Hulme Wanted after he failed to appear at court charged with sexual assault. Hulme, from Halfpenny Lane, Longridge was due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in July and has been wanted since he failed to attend. The offence took place in 2019. The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall of medium build with short brown hair. He has links to Longridge and Preston. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales