All of these people are wanted by police as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme dedicated to finding individuals trying to evade capture.
Since its launch in July, more than 550 warrants have been executed across Lancashire.
Officers now need your help to find these people pictured below.
Do you know where they are?
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0721 of September 22.
1. Tracey Brown
Tracey Brown is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court. Brown, formerly of Spread Eagle Street in Oswaldtwistle, was due to appear in August charged with drugs supply offences. The 50-year-old, who is thought to be sleeping rough in the Burnley area, is described as 5ft 5in tall with brown shoulder-length hair.
2. David Holmes
David Holmes is wanted on suspicion of breaching a restraining order. Holmes has been wanted since August on suspicion of harassment. The 27-year-old, from Skelmersdale, is described as 5ft 10in tall with blond hair and blue eyes. As well as Skelmersdale, Holmes also has links to Chorley.
3. Jack Newsham
Jack Newsham is wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary and threats to commit arson. Newsham has been wanted since the weekend in connection with an incident in the Ingol area of Preston which happened on Saturday night (September 18). The 28-year-old, of Dalmore Road, Preston, is described as 5ft 11in tall of average build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Newsham has links to Ashton, Ingol, Fulwood and the city centre. The public are advised not to approach Newsham but to contact police with his location and a description of his clothing.
4. Ian Humphreys
Ian Humphreys is wanted on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order. Humphreys has been wanted since February following a report of a serious assault in Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool. The 35-year-old, of Coniston Avenue, Lytham, is described as 5ft 10in tall of medium build with cropped dark brown hair. Humphreys has links to Blackpool and Manchester.