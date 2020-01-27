One woman and two men arrested in connection with hit and run death of Blackburn mum

Have your say

Three more arrests have been made in connection with the hit and run death of Alison McBlaine.

Detectives have carried out further arrests in connection with the investigation into the death of Alison McBlaine this morning (Monday, January 26th).

A 27-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of two counts of conspiracy to murder.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and arson.

They were arrested at addresses in Clayton-le-Moors and Preston and remain in Custody

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Detectives have arrested three more people in connection with the death of Alison McBlaine last year."

Alison McBlain, 36,was fatally injured after a Fiat Punto Grande mounted the pavement on November 19. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ms McBlain, 36, was fatally injured after a Fiat Punto Grande mounted the pavement in Whalley Banks, at the junction with Pearson Street, at 7.45pm on November 19.

She died in hospital on Thursday afternoon on November 21 with her family, including her 12-year-old son Reagan, at her bedside.

A second pedestrian, a man aged 26 from Blackburn, also sustained serious injuries in the collision.