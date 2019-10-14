One of Britain's worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prison

One of Britain's worst paedophiles, who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison.

Richard Huckle was murdered at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on Sunday, sources said.

The Sun reported that he had been stabbed to death with a makeshift blade and was found in his cell.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences at the Old Bailey in 2016 for an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years.

The freelance photographer, from Ashford in Kent, awarded himself "Pedopoints" for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

Commenting on one of his victims, he boasted: "I'd hit the jackpot, a 3yo girl as loyal to me as my dog and nobody seemed to care."

At the time of his arrest, he was writing a guide to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

Huckle was stopped at Gatwick Airport en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014 after Australian authorities tipped off the UK's National Crime Agency.

Officers seized Huckle's encrypted laptop and managed to uncover more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos although there were other files they were unable to crack.