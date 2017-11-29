Offers of help from well-wishers across Preston flood-in for elderly man who had car stolen

Dozens of well-wishers from across Preston have come forward to help a an elderly man who had his car cruelly swiped by thieves.

Road Police launched a search for the car after it was taken along with the man's TV and food during a burglary in the Lightfoot Lane area of Fulwood overnight on Sunday.

Police said in their appeal that although they didn't normally publicise stolen cars, this crime had made their "blood boil" as it had been taken from an elderly disabled man.

The octogenarian was said to be completely reliant on his car which acted as his "life-line."

A county-wide search for the missing Ford C-Max was launched and police say it was soon spotted driving at high speed on Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall towards Leyland Road, Penwortham at 6:40am on Monday.

And yesterday, police were pleased to announce that the car had been found and returned to its "speechless" owner.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said in a post to Twitter: "We've got it. Spotted by ST33 on the false plates. Pursued through the docks at Preston before it was abandoned. The icing on the cake is that Lancashire Police Dog unit may have just tasted the offender as he ran away.

"We've delivered the car back to the owner. He's speechless. There are just two issues that we would love to resolve for him: Can anyone valet/detail the car for him? It's a bit muddy and has broken glass in it, can a company fix him up and deliver new number plates?"

Police revealed that the kindhearted neighbours had already replaced the man's television and that more offers of help and flooded in on social media.

Pristine Car Wash said: "Pristine Car Wash & Valeting Centre We would be more than happy to help."

Pete Slater said: "Makes you really despair with the world. If this lad needs any fetching or carrying then count me in. Oh, and Christmas dinner at our house if he fancies some company. We'd love to have him."

Another Twitter user said: "I will happily take this man for his food shop, pay for supermarket/prescription delivery or take to medical appointments."

A Lancashire Road Police spokesman replied to the comments saying: "So nice to see that even though there are some despicable people out there, there are also some great ones."

One man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.