'Obsessed' man stalked girl and sent her indecent messages

A man stalked a woman who spurned his advances and then turned his anger on her friend.

Thirty-year-old Dean Scott admitted sending malicious messages and threats to his first victim and visiting her excessively despite her requests to stop.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Scott, then turned his attention to her friend and sent her indecent and offensive messages – a charge he also admitted.

Scott was sentenced by Blackpool Magistrates to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was given a restraining order telling him not to contact either of his victims and some named relatives.

He must not enter Wesham except when driving on thr A583 and A585 and must not enter Naze Lane, Freckleton.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said that Scott had a short relationship with his first victim. His stalking included halting his Range Rover Evoque car near her and gesticulating at her.

He sent her a host of abusive messages and they continued even though police had given him an official harassment warning.

“He had become obsessed with her after a one night pub meeting,” said the prosecutor.

“What he did caused her serious concern.”

Scott turned his attention to the second victim making calls and sending her messages over a nine month period.

In one message he called her a “slag and a scrubber”.