'Nuisance' teenager banned from Penwortham, Kingsfold, Longton and New Longton

A 16-year-old boy has been banned from entering large parts of Penwortham, Kingsfold, Hutton and New Longton.



Kyle Collins, from Penwortham, has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after police identified the youth as one of the "main people causing issues in the area".

The CBO bans Collins from entering large parts of Kingsfold, Penwortham, Hutton and New Longton. The area has been plagued by anti-social behaviour in recent months.

Police said Collins is prohibited from entering the area unless he is travelling through on public transport or attending a pre-arrangement appointment.

The order also bans the teenager from engaging and inciting others to engage in anti-social behaviour in any public place or against any person.

Collins has also been told he cannot be in a public place with certain known 'associates' – who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He also cannot enter any school grounds without a lawful excuse.

The order will remain in effect for 12 months.

A spokesman for South Ribble Police said: “We know that Kyle has been one of the main people causing issues in the area and we need you to let us know if you see him breaching any of these conditions.

“Please be assured that this is just one of the things we are doing to deal with nuisance in the Penwortham area and we will keep you updated as and when we can.”

Anyone who sees Collins breaching his order is asked to call police on 101 or email SouthRibbleNHPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

What is a CBO?

Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO’s) were introduced in October 2014. They directly replace the Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBO’s).

Does it involve guilt?

Yes – it is issued when a person is convicted of a criminal offence where the individual is involved in persistent anti-social behaviour.

The CBO need not have a direct link to the offence an individual appears in court for.

Is it classed as a conviction?

Yes. It is an order on conviction, available following a conviction for any criminal offence in the Crown Court, magistrates’ court or youth court.

What happens if Collins breaches the CBO?

It is an offence to breach the terms of a CBO and if found guilty of a breach, Collins could receive a further conviction.

A court can impose a maximum sentence of up to five years imprisonment or a fine, or both for an adult.