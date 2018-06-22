Notorious Preston house burglar falls foul of 'three strike' jail rule

A career burglar has been jailed for three years after being caught red handed on CCTV trying to use his victim's stolen credit card.

David Joseph Owen Castell, 42, of Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton, Preston, fell foul of a law called the three strike rule - which cites offenders convicted of a third burglary of a dwelling will receive a minimum sentence of three years - a rule he has previously been jailed under.



Castell, who has 39 convictions for 60 offences on his record, admitted burglary and attempted burglary.



His defence lawyer, Darren Lee Smith, defending, said: "It's impossible for me to excuse his behaviour.



"He understands the existence of the restorative justice programme where he could meet and apologise to his victims.



"His explanation is he has been very close to his father for a number of years and his father, who was suffering long term cancer, passed away on February 5.

"His mother has COPD and emphysema.



"His 44 year old sister is severely disabled. In summary the death, while he was serving a custodial sentence, hit this defendant quite severely. When he faces conflict or diversity in his life he turns to drug use.



"He turned to heroin and crack cocaine."



The court heard on February 17 he attempted to burgle a home on Blackpool Road, but the homeowner was alerted by a remote security system.



Hanifa Patel, prosecuting, said: "Police recognised him straight away and he was arrested at his home in the same clothing the same day.



"When he was interviewed he told the officers he was up to no good. He was bailed for that offence.



" On April 10 - the day he should have been at court - the second victim was at home with her 14 year old son. They went to bed around 10.30pm.



"The son was awake around 12.30am. He was in bed and had his i-Pad with him and he recalls he heard footsteps outside his bedroom door, rustling of papers and cracking on the stairs.

He was so concerned he sent a message to his friend who told him it was probably nothing.



The following morning his mum found the front door ajar and realised her handbag was missing when she returned from dropping him off at school.



Her bank informed her someone had tried to use one of her cards at a petrol station close to her home.



Police were called to investigate and when they watched CCTV at the time of the purchase they recognised Castell.



Judge Mr Justice Dove said: You have an absolutely appalling criminal record which goes back a very long period of time. It is so bad my hands are tied in a sense by the law.



"Not only that, your record is so bad you previously had a minimum term and it seems to have operated as no deterrent at all.



"I accept that you are genuinely remorseful, that you feel sorry, The best way you can say sorry to the people who you've hurt, the people whose house you invaded to steal a handbag, is to use your time in custody beneficially, helpfully, to address the source of all your problems.



"That's far more constructive than worrying about restorative justice, although that's important."