No proof gas chambers killed Jews says blogger accused of anti-semitism

A blogger accused of writing and performing anti-Semitic songs has said there is "no proof" that gas chambers were used to kill Jewish people in World War II.

Alison Chabloz repeatedly referred to the "so-called Holocaust" during her trial which resumed at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She told the court she did not understand the term "Holocaust denier", and preferred the term Holocaust revisionist, saying: "It's used to describe those who question the official narrative."

She said: "My view is that the figures, the six million figures, the alleged homicidal gas chambers, there is no proof of either of these 'non facts' as I would say."

Chabloz, of Charlesworth, in Glossop, Derbyshire, faces five charges related to three songs which the prosecution say are "grossly offensive".

In one of her songs, (((Survivors))), Chabloz describes notorious death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park".

It includes lyrics such as: "Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies? Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes.

"Now Auschwitz, holy temple, is a theme park just for fools, the gassing zone a proven hoax, indoctrination rules."

Chabloz told the court she could not have the song title without the brackets, often used as an anti-Semitic gesture known as an Echo, "because it's not as funny".

The 53-year-old denies two counts of sending by a public communications network an offensive, indecent or menacing message or material in relation to two of the three songs.

She also denies two alternative counts of "causing" offensive material to be sent by a public communications network, after her performance was posted on her blog.

The defendant denies a fifth charge in relation to a third song entitled I Like The Story As It Is, which describes the Holocaust as a "damn fine tale".

Chabloz said the song was "satire" and a "work of art".

She said many Jewish people find her songs funny, and that no one was forced to listen to them.

Members of the public gallery who came to support Chabloz laughed when lyrics of her songs were read out, and booed prosecutor Karen Robinson when she suggested the defendant's words were "racist".

A decision is expected in May.