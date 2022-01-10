'No firearm used' in Skelmersdale incident as police confirm cause of damage to property

Officers were called after it was believed shots had been fired at a property in Fairstead at at around 3.50am today (Monday, January 9).

CSI attended the scene and an investigation into the cause of the damage was launched.

Detectives later said the investigation found the shattered windows were not caused by a firearm, but actually "bricks and stones".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "Enquiries are continuing into the incident which is now being treated as criminal damage.

"We believe the incident to be isolated and targeted.

"We hope that this update offers some reassurance to anyone who may have been concerned by the earlier reports."

'No firearm used' was in the Skelmersdale incident, police said (Credit: Google)

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number 118 of January 10.

Alternative contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

