No arrests a week after woman is dragged by moving car in shocking New Hall Lane video

No arrests have been made a week after a woman was filmed being dragged by her hair alongside a moving car in New Hall Lane.

The disturbing footage was handed to Lancashire Police after the incident was reported by a member of the public at 4.15am on Saturday, September 28.

The driver has not been arrested, say police

In the video, a screaming woman can be seen being dragged alongside a red Toyota Aygo by her hair as it pulls away from the Texaco garage.

Police said an investigation is ongoing but no-one has been arrested at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by a member of the public at around 4:15am on Saturday (September 28) to the report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car at a garage on New Hall Lane in Preston

"The woman had been seen to be repeatedly dragged by a car close to the Texaco Garage.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going.

"At this stage, no one has been arrested.

"We have now been made aware that a video of the incident is in circulation on social media.

"We would encourage people not to share this video out of respect and consideration for the victim."