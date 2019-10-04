No arrests a week after woman is dragged by moving car in shocking New Hall Lane video

The woman was assaulted at around 4.15am on Saturday (September 28) near the Texaco garage in New Hall Lane in Preston
No arrests have been made a week after a woman was filmed being dragged by her hair alongside a moving car in New Hall Lane.

The disturbing footage was handed to Lancashire Police after the incident was reported by a member of the public at 4.15am on Saturday, September 28.

The driver has not been arrested, say police

In the video, a screaming woman can be seen being dragged alongside a red Toyota Aygo by her hair as it pulls away from the Texaco garage.

Police said an investigation is ongoing but no-one has been arrested at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by a member of the public at around 4:15am on Saturday (September 28) to the report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a car at a garage on New Hall Lane in Preston

"The woman had been seen to be repeatedly dragged by a car close to the Texaco Garage.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going.

"At this stage, no one has been arrested.

"We have now been made aware that a video of the incident is in circulation on social media.

"We would encourage people not to share this video out of respect and consideration for the victim."