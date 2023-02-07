It has now been two weeks since the mum-of-two disappeared on the morning of Friday, January 27, but police are yet to find any trace of her despite an extensive search operation.

On Thursday (February 8), underwater search expert Peter Faulding called off his team’s search efforts after three days, saying he was unable to find any evidence that Nicola was in the water.

“Although all tangible leads suggest the river, her whereabouts still remain unknown. It is a complete mystery,” said the founder and CEO of Specialist Group International, who was called in by Nicola’s family to help with the police search.

Mum-of-two Nicola Bulley, 45, has been missing for 14 days after disappearing while walking her dog Willow near the River Wyre in the Lancashire village of St Michael's on Wyre on the morning of Friday, January 27

Search teams from Lancashire Police and the Coastguard, including divers, are now focusing on the 10 miles of river downstream of the bench, where the River Wyre empties into the sea.

Lancashire Police continue to reject suggestions that Nicola could have been a victim of crime, with detectives maintaining that she has most likely fallen into the river.

We will bring you the latest updates, pictures, videos and interviews in our live blog below...