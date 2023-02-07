Nicola Bulley search: LIVE updates as search for missing mum reaches the two week mark
Search teams are now exactly two weeks into their search for missing Lancashire mum Nicola Bulley who mysteriously disappeared while walking her dog Willow near the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s.
It has now been two weeks since the mum-of-two disappeared on the morning of Friday, January 27, but police are yet to find any trace of her despite an extensive search operation.
On Thursday (February 8), underwater search expert Peter Faulding called off his team’s search efforts after three days, saying he was unable to find any evidence that Nicola was in the water.
“Although all tangible leads suggest the river, her whereabouts still remain unknown. It is a complete mystery,” said the founder and CEO of Specialist Group International, who was called in by Nicola’s family to help with the police search.
Search teams from Lancashire Police and the Coastguard, including divers, are now focusing on the 10 miles of river downstream of the bench, where the River Wyre empties into the sea.
Lancashire Police continue to reject suggestions that Nicola could have been a victim of crime, with detectives maintaining that she has most likely fallen into the river.
We will bring you the latest updates, pictures, videos and interviews in our live blog below...
Nicola Bulley search live: The latest updates from police, search teams and family in search for missing mum
Key Events
- Nicola has now been missing for two weeks after disappearing on Friday, January 27
- Friends will stand by the main road today, holding her photograph and urging any witnesses to come forward.
- St Michael's residents feel the strain two weeks
Two weeks on from Nicola Bulley's disappearance, the sleepy village St Michael's is a changed place.
With no news on the mum-of-two's whereabouts and with the search teams having left the immediate area where she was last seen, the impact of the world's media attention and unanswered questions are taking their toll.
A group of TikTokers searching for Nicola Bulley were hit with a police dispersal order after filming in the village where the missing mum vanished.
Lancashire Police say two groups were issued with dispersal orders last night (Wednesday, February 8) after snooping around properties and filming TikTok videos outside homes in St Michael’s.
One group, reportedly from near Liverpool, were warned they faced arrest if they returned and continued to cause alarm to those living in the usually peaceful and picturesque Lancashire village.
The diving expert who led an indepdent underwater search for Nicoal this week said the video is ‘proof’ she didn’t fall into the river where police believe she did.
Peter Faulding, 60, says the clip of the River Wyre shows it to be slow-moving, meaning her body would have sunk “very quickly” and remained nearby if she’d gone in.
He also said the rocks by the bank, which would have been under just 2ft of water when she went missing, mean she could have simply “stood up” if she’d fallen down.
He said the clip makes him believe Nicola didn’t fall into the river in St Michael’s when she vanished two weeks ago today.
He added that he felt a “wider land search” of outbuildings and sheds was now needed after his team’s sonar scans of the river failed to find any trace of her in the river.
An underwater search expert said the case of missing mum-of-two Nicola is a “complete mystery”, after his team could not find her.
Peter Faulding, of private search team SGI, confirmed his three-day involvement ended on Wednesday.
Asked what he thinks happened to Nicola, he said: “It’s a total mystery for me, I really don’t know.
“In all the searches I’ve done, this is one which will stick with me.
“Normally we get tasked with, you know, searching for a knife or a body and there’s been a witness to a drowning or we’ve got really good intelligence.
“The sort of information we’ve got here is a mobile phone on a bench but we don’t know anything else.
“I’m glad really that we haven’t found Nicola because I didn’t want to recover another dead body.
“It just opens it up, is she alive, is she dead?
“Did she go in the river or didn’t she?
“And I can’t say one way or another.
“I’m baffled by it and I think most people are.”
Last night, Lancashire Police issued a dispersal order to a group of men who travelled from the Liverpool area to search for Nicola in an abandoned house by the River Wyre.
The SGI underwater search team, led by expert forensic diver Peter Faulding, has called off its search for Nicola.
Mr Faulding said his team had completed “an extensive and thorough search” along sections of the River Wyre, but was unable to find any trace of the missing mum.
“Although all tangible leads suggest the river, her whereabouts still remain unknown,” he said.
Underwater search expert Paul Faulding, who has been helping in the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.
“I’m totally baffled by this one, to be honest. Normally a drowning victim goes to the bottom. There was a bit of flow on the river that day. But normally we recover them within a few metres.”
Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.
For immediate sightings call 999
Mr Faulding said he was “baffled” by the disappearance of the mortgage advisor, who vanished on January 27 after dropping her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school, then taking her springer spaniel Willow for a walk along the river.
Ms Bulley’s phone was left on the bench near the river, still connected to a work call, with the dog lead and harness found close by.
Mr Faulding and his team, from rescue operation Specialist Group International, have been searching the area around the bench, the “entry point” where it is believed by police Ms Bulley fell in the water.
But on the third day of his search, Mr Faulding said efforts had proved “negative”.