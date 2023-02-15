Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow alongside the River Wyre at around 9.20am on Friday morning (January 27).

She had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog.

A man was been arrested and fined after travelling to film footage of the location where Nicola Bulley went missing (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

As an extensive investigation continued by police, a social media influencer travelled to film footage of the location where Ms Bulley went missing.

The man, from Darwen, was subsequently detained by police on Friday on a public order offence and issued with a fine.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A 36-year-old man from Darwen was arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act - Fear/Provocation of Violence.

“He was given a Fixed Penalty Notice.”

Detective Investigator Rebecca Smith, condemned amateur sleuths coming to the area acting as "wannabe detectives" (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

It came after the lead investigator in the case, Detective Investigator Rebecca Smith, condemned amateur sleuths coming to the area acting as “wannabe detectives”.

At the press conference in Hutton on Wednesday (February 15), Ms Smith said her “main working hypothesis” remains that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre.

Asked if “social media video-makers and wannabe detectives have been an annoyance or a hindrance in the inquiry”, she said: “Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation.

A yellow ribbon with a message of hope written on it tied to a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.

“Obviously, we can’t disregard anything and we’ve reviewed everything that’s come in but of course it has distracted us significantly.”

Ms Smith also addressed what she called “persistent myths” about the case.

Police leave after searching an out building next to the river as the search for Nicola Bulley continues (Credit: Tom Maddick/ SWNS)

“The derelict house which is across the other side of the river has been searched three times, with the permission of the owner, and Nicola is not in there,” she said.

“The red van… we’re really grateful to members of the public for ringing in to the inquiry, we wouldn’t have got this far without everyone’s help.

“But it’s also really obvious that we are being inundated with false information, accusations and rumours, which is distracting us from our work.”

She said a red van reported in the area on the morning of Ms Bulley’s disappearance is not being treated as suspicious, and that a glove found near to where she disappeared does not belong to her.

“In terms of the glove that has been recovered, you’ll no doubt be aware that TikTokers have been playing their own private detectives and have been in the area,” she said.

“A glove has been recovered that is not believed to be relevant to the investigation. It is not Nicola’s but we have got that in our possession.”

Wyre Council announced on Monday (February 13) it had removed councillors’ contact details from its website due to “inappropriate emails and phone calls” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

A 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham were later arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences.