New Hall Lane crackdown: Preston police use Section 34 "dispersal order" to clear out anti-social behaviour

Police in Preston are using a "dispersal order" to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the New Hall Lane area.



Officers said the decision came as a result of several incidents in New Hall Lane which led to three arrests last night.

The area of Preston that police have highlighted in their dispersal order.

Using Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers have highlighted a large part of Preston where they will focus resources.

The dispersal order allows officers to remove anyone from the highlighted area in order to prevent the harassment of residents or further crime and disorder.

The order is being enforced from Ribbleton Lane to Fishwick View, and from HMP Preston to Blackpool Road.

Police say the decision is not about targeting people.

Lancashire Constabulary said that there would also be an increased police presence in the area.

The Section 34 order, which was put in place last night, will last until 8:13pm tomorrow, Thursday, July 4.

Officers said the decision was not about "targeting people" but about: "making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

Insp Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “We have introduced the dispersal order following some incidents of disorder and anti-social behaviour... behaviour that will simply not be tolerated.

"We will continue to use every power at our disposal to reduce the impact of crime and antisocial behaviour on the community.”