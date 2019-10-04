New CCTV shows Preston rape suspect catching train to Bolton after city-centre attack

Detectives investigating the rape of a young woman in Preston believe the suspect travelled to Bolton just hours after the attack.



New CCTV images show the man that police are treating as a suspect catching a Manchester-bound train just hours after the city centre attack on Sunday, September 22.

New CCTV images show the man that police are treating as a suspect travelling on the 8am Northern train from Preston to Manchester before getting off at Bolton

The man is seen boarding the Northern train from Preston to Manchester at 8am, before getting off at Bolton at around 8.54am.

CCTV then shows the man leaving the train station and heading to the nearby bus station.

Police say he has then boarded the number 37 Manchester service at bus stop X, but it is not known which stop he got off at.

The victim, 18, was attacked at around 4.20am on Sunday (September 22) after becoming separated from her friends.

Detectives said she walked along Lancaster Road from Church Street in the city centre before reaching the junction with Harris Street at the side of Sessions House.

At this spot, she has met the suspect.

After a brief interaction, they have walked onto Lord Street, where it is believed that the woman was raped on a grassed area next to the Guild Hall.

The man has then walked off before returning to the area a few minutes later to try and talk to the victim. He then went back on to Lancaster Road.

Following enquiries, officers believe he may have approached other women in the city centre during the evening and early hours.

DI Fiona Jackson from Preston Police said: "We are determined to find this man and now know he travelled out of Preston hours after the attack, exiting the train at Bolton and then got on a bus but we don’t know when and where he got off.

"You will see that he was wearing some very distinctive trainers and clothing including jeans with a rip close to the knee area.

"If you think you saw him at the time, have seen him since or you know who he is, please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information can call 01772 209702 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote incident reference 323 of September 22.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.