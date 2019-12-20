New CCTV of missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick shows him muddy, wet and bleeding just hours after disappearing from hospital

Have your say

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing Blackpool man have released a new image in their appeal to find him.



Jason Goldrick, 50, of Park Road, went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 11.30pm on November 1.

Officers, using CCTV, traced Jason walking on Hardhorn Road towards Poulton town centre at around 2.40am on November 2.

Earlier this week, Lancashire Police released further footage showing Jason walking northbound past Marvin’s bar on Breck Road at around 3.50am on November 2.

Police said this is the last confirmed sighting of Jason.

Officers reviewing the missing man's movements have since recovered a clearer image showing Jason’s appearance in the early hours of November 2.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We are continuing to appeal for information to help find Jason.

"This new image shows Jason’s appearance around the time he was last seen.

"I would ask anyone, who recalls seeing a man matching Jason’s appearance, to come forward and contact us immediately.

"He can be seen wearing wet muddy clothing and has a cut above his right eye.

"His appearance would have been unusual and I hope someone will remember seeing him.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to finding him."

Jason is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, grey hair.

He was wearing a long sleeve dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers and black trainers, at the time of his disappearance.

Officers have conducted extensive searches in and around the Blackpool Victoria Hospital area, as well as at a property in Park Road as part of the inquiry.

Last month a 47-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Jason’s murder.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives said Jason’s disappearance is still being treated as a missing person investigation.

Police are appealing for information and urging Poulton residents to check all outbuildings, as Jason has previously stayed in garages and sheds.

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6.

For immediate sightings call 999.